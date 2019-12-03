Gradually Warmer The Next Few Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Gradual warming will take hold by mid-week as sunshine returns and highs move into the mid-50s. There will be a chance for scattered showers Friday and again on Sunday but the weather looks nice for Christmas Parades this Saturday! A more potent system moves in for late Sunday into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Breezy with a Mix of Clouds and Sunshine

High 46, Low 33, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 53, Low 33, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 55, Low 40, winds S-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams