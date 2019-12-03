Gradually Warmer The Next Few Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Gradual warming will take hold by mid-week as sunshine returns and highs move into the mid-50s. There will be a chance for scattered showers Friday and again on Sunday but the weather looks nice for Christmas Parades this Saturday! A more potent system moves in for late Sunday into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.
TUESDAY: Breezy with a Mix of Clouds and Sunshine
High 46, Low 33, winds SW-11
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 53, Low 33, winds W-10
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High 55, Low 40, winds S-5
