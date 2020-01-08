Gradually Warmer, Then Wetter

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN, FLOODING, GUSTY WINDS, AND STRONG STORMS LATE WEEK...

Tuesday picked up right where Monday left off, with more sunshine and mild temperatures! Nice weather hangs on a little while longer, with highs climbing from the low 50s Wednesday to near 60° Thursday. Clouds increase late Thursday with south winds picking up ahead of a potent system arriving at week's end. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some locations could pick up over 3" of rain before ending causing issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Monday into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Mild

High 52, Low 35, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds, Windy & Warmer

High 60, Low 52, winds S-17, G-30

FRIDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers Likely, Thunder Possible

High 64, Low 58, winds S-18, G-35

