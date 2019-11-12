Gradually Warming Up

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, November 11, 2019

...NEAR-RECORD COLD TONIGHT...

One of the earliest measurable snows ever in November for Bowling Green brought us 1.3" officially - a new record for November 11th! The air stayed frigid in the wake of the snow, with a record cold high of only 27° Tuesday afternoon for Bowling Green! We may set one more record Wednesday. Our forecast low is 13°, which would match the old record low set back in 1911. At least Wednesday won't be as cold, as sunshine warms us back into the 40s. We should warm to near 50° Thursday. Friday may be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. The pattern looks quiet through early next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Much Warmer

High 42, Low 28, winds S-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 50, Low 27, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 46, Low 25, winds NE-7

