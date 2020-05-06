Graduating Gatton Academy Student Earns Full Scholarship to London's Royal Veterinary College

Gabriella Lynn, a graduating Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky student from Hopkinsville (University Heights Academy), has been admitted and fully funded to London’s prestigious Royal Veterinary College (RVC).

Each year, the RVC issues only one full scholarship to admitted students. Lynn is this year’s recipient.

Lynn will pursue a joint undergraduate-graduate degree at the RVC.

Upon degree completion and successfully passing licensure exams, Lynn will be registered as Member of the Royal Veterinary College and able to practice veterinary medicine in broad swaths of the world, including in the United States, Canada, and throughout Europe.

Western Kentucky University has actively cultivated a relationship with the RVC over the past two years.

While on WKU study abroad at Harlaxton in summer 2019, Lynn visited and toured the RVC. In the fall of 2019, the RVC admissions team visited WKU Pre-Vet students and met with Lynn again.

“I fell in love with the campus and its endless amount of resources,” Lynn said. “Attending RVC felt unattainable until representatives came to WKU and offered me an interview and then acceptance into admissions. The more I researched RVC, the more I felt the necessity of my presence there.”

Over the past two years at WKU and The Gatton Academy, Lynn has been involved with undergraduate research, the WKU Pre-Vet Club, and completed an externship with Bates Saddlery.

When at home in Hopkinsville, she works at Mansfield Animal Hospital.

Lynn’s undergraduate research is mentored by Dr. Jennifer Gill in the WKU Department of Agriculture and Food Sciences.

Lynn’s equine work examines a novel way to measure hoof pressure using film.

Lynn has published her research work in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science and presented her work nationally.

“Gabriella has been a joy to mentor and demonstrates all the qualities of a true leader,” Gill said. “She has taken great initiative to plan and conduct her research in equine hoof health. She is passionate about helping animals and highly motivated to achieve her goals. I believe there will be no limit to her growth and achievement at the Royal Veterinary College.”

As for what Lynn imagines after completing her degree at RVC, the sky seems the limit.

“The multiple country accreditation allows for an endless scope of possibilities in the work field, so there's no telling where I'll be,” Lynn said. “As of right now, I want to spend a few years working with several doctors on small animal and equine medicine, but my eventual goal is to open up a private practice.”

About The Gatton Academy:

Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematical careers. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews’ list of top-performing schools with elite students, marking the tenth consecutive appearance.