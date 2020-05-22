Grand Ole Opry to continue tradition of ‘Salute the Troops’ show ahead of Memorial Day

Country music star and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in the venue’s annual “Salute the Troops” Memorial Day weekend show.

Kellie Pickler and Steven Curtis Chapman will also perform at the historic Nashville concert venue Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The show will broadcast live on Circle. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well.