Grand opening of new business in Morgantown

Morgantown is welcoming new businesses to the community.

Wednesday the community welcomed HeBrews 12 Coffee, a new coffee shop on main street

It isn't just the business community that is growing in Morgantown.

According to the local chamber of commerce these new businesses are helping to support local economic growth.

"We have really been growing well in all aspects, our population has been growing, our community has been growing the school systems and of course openings and things. We have had a lot of wonderful grand openings this year and then the love for the community and the support has been growing as well, " Says Jesse Greathouse, Executive Director of the Morgantown/Butler County Chamber of Commerce.

The owners of HeBrews 12 Coffee are excited to give back to their community.

"We are really thankful for Morgantown. We have grown up here we went to school here. So we are just really grateful for our roots here and we are just grateful for this opportunity, " Says Payton Flener, Owner of HeBrews 12 Coffee.

City officials expect Morgantown to grow more in the coming years.