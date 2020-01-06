Grand opening of the Boys and Girls Club in Allen County

The Boys and Girls Club celebrated with their grand opening in Allen county-Scottsville Monday afternoon. The club is located in the Allen County Learning Center right across from the high school.

"I am really excited about the Boys and Girls Club because I think it will be very fun, with lots of activities and if I struggle with my homework someone here's to help me," said Lili Gonzalez, 4th grade.

The club opens its doors after school and has transportation provided by the school system. Anyone from kindergarten to 18 is welcome to join.

"I am excited to go to the boys and girls club because after school there is not a lot of things to do except homework and so far all the people who are here are pretty nice"Jemma Banderstroo, 5th grade

The Boys and Girls Club is only $12 a year to sign up. They open their doors after school is out and close at seven.

The club in Scottsville-Allen County has been working for a few years to open its doors.

"It has been the work of several people to get this place open and be able to have this for the kids. To know now that there is a Boys and Girls Club in Scottsville-Allen County, for kids to come and have a safe place to learn," said Jef Goodnight, CEO, "That is the biggest thing, we want kids to have a safe environment, to be able to do things they want to do and be a kid."

There are plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy including some video games, pool, foosball, and board games. They also have special programs and field trips planned for teenagers who want to join.

The program is still taking sign-ups and you can go in person to the

Allen County Learning Center or by calling (270) 618-3263 or visit their Facebook page by clicking

here.