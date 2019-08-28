School board files lawsuit against Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- A school board is filing a lawsuit against Kentucky's Ark Encounter attraction.
The lawsuit, filed by the Grant County school board, says the ark is costing the county thousands in lost property taxes.
County officials assessed the property at $48 million, but the lawsuit alleges it's actually worth up to $130 million.
The Christian tourist destination advertises a literal interpretation of the Bible's Old Testament. Representatives from the ark have declined to comment on the lawsuit.