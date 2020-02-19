Kentucky counties to receive funding for flood relief

Officials say a total of $500,000 in grant money is being made available to Kentucky counties to help with cleaning up flood debris.

A statement on Tuesday from Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman says the funds will go toward environmentally responsible disposal of solid waste.

The statement says 12 counties that have received a state of emergency declaration from the governor can apply for up to $50,000 each to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste from flooding.

Goodman urged caution in handling debris.

Potential hazards during cleanup include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.