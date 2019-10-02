Grant sends former Blackjewel miners back to school

A grant is sending former Blackjewel miners back to class. Many are learning new trades while they wait for pay the bankrupt company owes them.

The Department of Labor gave $3.7 million to the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) to help miners who have been laid off.

EKCEP Executive Director Jeff Whitehead said more than 450 Blackjewel miners have enrolled in the program. 100 of those miners are already back in school.

"They are a little unsure of themselves at first," Whitehead said. "Many of them, not all of them. But what we have proven over and over again is that once these guys are given the opportunity and given training, they flourish and do really well."

The grant is not exclusive to former Blackjewel employees.

A federal magistrate is preparing to mediate between the miners and Blackjewel regarding their lost pay.