Graves Gilbert Clinic safe to visit for doctors appointments

When you walk into the doors of the Graves Gilbert Clinic you are now greeted by staff members with masks on and a thermometer in hand.

The Graves Gilbert Clinic is screening everyone who walks through their doors for symptoms of COVID-19.

"A greeter meets you at the front door your temperature is taken, you are asked to wear a mask especially if you have any kind of respiratory complaint or a fever," said Dr. Sherryl Reed, Physician.

The clinics are also cleaning their facilities every hour. All staff members are required to wear a mask. The clinic has also added hand sanitizing stations around the building especially as well.

One doctor even has a specific room where only patients with respiratory problems can go.

"If they are having a respiratory complaint or fever then we try to use an N-95 mask and wear gloves," added Reed. "For instance in my office, I have one specific room that I only use for people that have had a cough or fever."

Doctors want to assure you that it is still safe for you to come in for your appointment.

"We have gone to extraordinary measures to make sure that this place is as clean as humanly possible," added Reed. "It is wiped down hourly with Clorox wipes. The staff has been screened daily for fevers, everybody is wearing gloves and masks. So I think if you need to see your doctor you should come to your doctor. It is as safe as humanly possible."

If you are not having any acute issues doctors are recommending telehealth visits.

"In general we recommend that we do a telehealth visit if possible," added Reed. "We ask you to check your blood pressure, your temperature, and weigh yourself at home. We go through your list of medical problems and assess whether everything is stable enough to probably wait two to three months till they can come in for a regular visit."

If it is necessary for you to have an in-person doctors visit it is safe to go and see them.