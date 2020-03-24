Graves Gilbert Primary Care taking extra steps to ensure safety of patients

Graves Gilbert Primary Care is still seeing their regular patients.

However, they are taking extra precautions, screening their patients before they even come into the office for appointments.

“The process of keeping our patients safe begins when the patient calls the office for an appointment but we question the patient as to why they are coming because obviously we want to make sure that our patients our safe," said Dr.John Gover, Physician of Internal Medicine.

They are also offering alternative ways of seeing your primary physician.

“We can screen them with telemedicine and decide whether they need to be seen in the office or some other venue. That’s all started in the last couple weeks during this time when we are trying to mediate this pandemic to keep everybody safe," said Dr. Gover.

The office has also been dividing the day in two, part of the day dedicated to sick patients and part for well patients.