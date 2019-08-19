Gray Television Executive Chairman and CEO named B&C's Broadcaster of the Year

Hilton H. Howell, Jr. - Gray Television Executive Chairman and CEO
NEW YORK, NY (WBKO) -- A little pat on the back for our corporate CEO. Hilton H. Howell Jr. has been named Broadcasting and Cable Magazine's Broadcaster of the Year for 2019.

After serving several executive roles for the company, Howell was named the Executive Chairman and CEO of Gray Television this past January, when Gray completed its $3.6 billion merger with Raycom Media. That made Gray the largest owner of top-rated local TV stations and digital assets in the country, operating in 93 markets, reaching 24% of all available TV households in the country.

Howell will receive the award on September 26 at the TVB Forward Conference in New York City.

 
