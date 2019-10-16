Multiple Grayson Co. High students become ill after using dab pen

An investigation is underway after a dozen Grayson County High School students became sick after using a dab pen.

On Tuesday morning, the Leitchfield Police Department along with Grayson County EMS respsonded to Grayson County High School are several students had become sick after ingesting an unknown substance from a vaping device.

Further investigation showed that the students had been using a dab pen.

Police say one student came into the nurse's office saying they were sick. At least a dozen students had been using the pen and were experiencing the same symptoms.

Four of the students went to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center and were treated and released. The other students were released to their parents.

A search was conducted at a residence in Leitchfield in reference to the incident, where they found more of the substance.

Two juvenile subjects have been charged in connection with the incidents. The charges include, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 12 Counts, and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – 12 counts. Additional charges are pending.

The case is still under investigation by the Leitchfield Police Department and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force in an effort to identify and locate the source of the substance.