Grayson Co. Sheriff: Two men, juvenile girl try to break into 95-year-old woman's home

Two men have been arrested after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says they tried to break into a 95-year-old woman's home.

On Thursday, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Leitchfield Police and KSP responded to the 10000 block of Falls of Rough Road.

An elderly woman had called saying someone was trying to break into her home.

When police arrived, the two suspects were still at the scene, but told officers their car had broken down.

Police say the alleged thieves tried to throw a yard ornament through the glass door to get through but were unsuccessful.

They also tried to open multiple windows in the home, and that the suspects had also broke the window of a nearby shed. Police say one suspect had cut his wrist on the glass.

Still, the media release added, they were unable to get inside, saying the woman had been frightened and home alone.

21-year-old Jacob Holderman and 20-year-old Jacob Finley were arrested, and the 14-year-old female juvenile who was with them was released to her parents.

Holderman and Finley were arrested for criminal attempt to commit burglary, burglary, criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication, and unlawful transaction with a minor.