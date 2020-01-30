Grayson Co. woman arrested for cruelty to horses

In Grayson County, a woman has been arrested for allegedly letting her horses starve.

The Sheriff's Department responded to a home on Little Clifty Road Sunday for a report of several malnourished horses, one of which was possibly dying.

The deputy made contact with their owner, Shiloh Lisa Lee.

According to the arrest citation, Lee told police that the horses were all older and it was hard to put weight on them.

Officials asked about a horse laying in the back of the field. Lee told them her neighbor had put the horse down earlier that day.

The deputy reported there was no food or water in the field, and several of the animals looked "extremely malnourished."

The deputy got Lee's permission to check on the horse that had supposedly been put down and found that it was still alive and there had been no attempt to put it down.

Officials say the horse had been attempting to get up, digging a rut in the dirt with no success. They say it was extremely malnourished as well.

After getting Lee's permission, the deputy put the horse down. He then alerted county officials and animal control to seize the remaining horses.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center for 2nd-degree cruelty to animals.