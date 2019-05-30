Grayson Co. woman charged with sodomy of child

A Grayson County woman has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested 40-year-old Eva McHenry of Millwood Wednesday night.

It comes after police were notified by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office that images of child exploitation had been discovered on a device.

McHenry is accused of sodomizing a minor and had recorded it on an electronic device.

She was arrested for sodomy 1st degree - incapable of consent; promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance; and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor.

If convicted, McHenry could face up to 110 years in prison.