Updated 3:46 pm

According to the Grayson County Sheriff Benjamin Vern Mayfield has been found.

_______________________________________________________

Grayson County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a missing man. They say Benjamin Vern Mayfield has been missing since 6:00 p.m. Sunday May 24, 2020.

He was last known to be in the Evansville, Indiana. He was supposed to be going back to Grayson County, but no one has seen or heard from him since last Sunday night.

Mayfield is six-feet three-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has a cross tattoo on his right shoulder, and a barbed wire tattoo on his right bicep.

He was driving a black 2014 Nissan Rogue with an Indiana registration.

If you have any information on where Benjamin Vern Mayfield may be, please call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at ​(270) 259-30-24.

