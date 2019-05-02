Grayson County Sheriff's: K-9 Marco Is At It Again As Grayson County Couple Goes To Jail

The Grayson County Sheriff's Department says Marco K-9 helped to arrest a couple in possession of drugs.

Officials say they responded to the Center Court Convenient store parking lot on a compaint of two people suspected of being under to influence of drugs.

When they got to the store they say they found a woman slumped over the passaenger seat of a car. K-9 Marco was deployed. He then alerted his partner to the driver's side door to the smell of narcotics.

After a search, police say they found methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. And after a field test, the driver tested positive for meth.

Both the driver, Eric D. Whitmore, 51, from Leitchfield and the passenger, Kristian J. Rye, 38, from Leitchfield were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Grayson County Jail.