Grayson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Clarkson juvenile.

Dylan T. McKnight, 17, was last seen on March 18, 2019 wearing a red hoodie with an unknown black logo on the front outlined in gold. He was also wearing blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes. Both of his ears are pierced.

It's believed Dylan may still be in the area of Grayson or Breckinridge Counties. Anyone with information that may be useful to investigators is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024 or your local police agency.

