Grayson County man arrested Monday after leading a park ranger on a pursuit

A Grayson County man was arrested Monday after leading a park ranger on a pursuit.

The park ranger received a report Monday night that someone was tampering with an airplane at the Falls of Rough Airport.

The report said the offender identified themselves as Daniel England. The park ranger said England had a badge and said he worked with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department. The report said England eventually fled, first on foot, then in a blue Ford F150.

According to the park ranger, England was intoxicated and was driving dangerously, prompting the park ranger to stop pursuing due to safety concerns.

According to the report, deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found England hiding behind his home in a field. Deputies said he had a .45 caliber handgun in his right front pants pocket. The report said England asked them to shoot him, but he was taken into custody without incident. Deputies said they detected a “strong odor of intoxicant” coming from his breath, and that he showed several signs of being intoxicated.

Deputies said they found what looked to be an airplane ignition on the ground next to the driver’s side door of his truck, and a pilot’s bag containing headsets, airplane manuals and other “pilot type” items sitting on the floor behind the driver’s seat. They said an empty Jim Beam bottle was also found on the rear floor of the truck.

England was charged with several offenses including impersonating a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

