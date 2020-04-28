Grayson County pursuit leads to arrest of persistent felony offender

On Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at approximately 12:40 a.m. a Grayson County Sheriff's Department sergeant attempted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed, running several red lights and stop signs, and traveling in the opposite lane of travel.

At one point during the pursuit, the police say the vehicle traveled off road in a deep rutted drive and the pursuit was ended by the sergeant to avoid damage to his cruiser and possible injury to himself and other police officers.

The vehicle was spotted again on Bloomington Road by the Leitchfield Police Department. Kentucky State Police troopers joined in the pursuit as the vehicle continued drivng until it came to a dead end.

Police say the driver then slammed on his brakes in an unsuccessful attempt to crash the pursuing troopers. The driver then crashed the car into a tree, fled on foot, and was caught by police. The driver, 40-year-old, Daniel L. Portman, of Radcliff, was arrested after resisting police at the scene. Police say this pursuit was the 5th time he has fled from police units.

Portman was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses and several felonies including Fleeing or Evading Police 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer), and Persistent Felony Offender II. Other felony charges are pending and will be presented at the meeting of the next Grayson County Grand Jury. He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

