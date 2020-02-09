Grayson County woman severely burned in home explosion has died, family says

The woman that was severely injured in a home explosion in Millwood, Ky. on January 29th has died.

The family posted on Facebook from their account Angela and Jo’s Well-being Updates that Angela Young, 41, died Saturday from her injuries in the home explosion.

Young and her daughter, 7-year-old Johanna, were airlifted to hospitals after the explosion on January 29th, which was caused by a gas leak in the home. Young shielded her daughter from the blast and suffered burns on more than 80 percent of her body.

As our sister station WAVE 3 reports, a mother and her young daughter have suffered severe burns after their home exploded Wednesday evening in Millwood, but are expected to be okay.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says Angela Young and her daughter Johanna, 7, were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville after it happened around 7:15 Wednesday evening.

As of 12:45 a.m. Thursday, family members told WAVE 3 that Angela is stable and being taken care of. They say the daughter, Johanna, has injuries to her head, arm and back, but is expected to be released and go home on Thursday.

Angela Young’s son, A.J. Scanlon, and her father, Bremis Hudson, told WAVE 3 News at the site that the home’s gas tank had been filled around 3 p.m., but the gas serviceman reported smelling gas on the property after filling it up. Hudson told his daughter when she returned home from work around 7 p.m. not to stay at the house overnight in case there was a gas leak.

Scanlon and Hudson said Young’s house exploded, shaking nearby homes for several miles, as the victims were walking out of the house.

Young and her daughter were badly burned, according to their family members, but coherent and talking as emergency crews responded to the scene.

WAVE 3 News was told Grayson Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire, a medical helicopter, Leitchfield Fire and Police departments were the first agencies to respond after the explosion.

It has not been confirmed by emergency officials or investigators that a gas leak caused the explosion.

