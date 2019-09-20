Great Weekend of Weather, but What About RAIN??

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, September 20, 2019

A few lucky folks caught a shower Friday morning, but most of us stayed dry. The weekend looks warm and even less humid for The Med Center 10K and other outdoor activities. An approaching cold front looks to arrive early Monday. It could set off a few showers and thunderstorms, but once again, rain chances are not that great overall. We will have cooler, more seasonal temps early next week, but yet another round of late-season heat appears likely toward next weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 62, winds S-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 89, Low 65, winds SW-12

MONDAY: P/Cloudy & Cooler, Slight Chance of a Shower or T/Storm

High 83, Low 57, winds SW-6