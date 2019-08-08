Greek Village update as fall semester nears

The Greek Village is considered the area closest to the Augenstein Alumni Center for fraternities and Chestnut Street for sororities. A couple of new Greek houses are keeping the long term transformation on schedule.

"Awards and trophies will go here."

Charlie Pride is giving a tour of the new Sigma Phi Epsilon house under construction near the top of the hill.

"Originally it was the Delt house, then it became an apartment house, then it became the Sig Ep house."

Beginning his 29th year on campus, Pride is well versed on the upgrades that have taken shape in the Greek community over the years.

"We've been in the planning stages for twelve years with about twenty different houses and we still have two or three to go."

Over on Chestnut Street, relatively new sorority Delta Zeta is putting the finishing touches on its building that will house seventeen students.

"We're all super excited. We just can't wait to host all our chapter events in here but I think once you fill it with girls that's when it really feels like home."

Kent and chapter adviser Julie Pride have spent the summer making sure the house is ready for students.

"Police officer parents, want to go to law school, my brain is always worse case scenario and I think that's actually helped me in the house process."

Pride says the safety factor is a key reason for the upgrades.

"It's sprinkled, alarm systems, it is not old wood that would burn rapidly so it does make you feel better that they're in better accommodations."

Living in greek housing is also similarly priced to living on campus.

"Maybe some of the new ones may be a little bit higher than some of our residence halls but it's a comparable price."

Junior Garrett Evans says the Sig Eps are looking forward to the new space.

"It brings you together, allows for you to have a place to hand out during the day, after you get out of class, grab lunch, come here, hang out with your fraternity brothers."

"We have great facilities, our groups are doing well and I think they benefit from having that common space they can call their own."

The Sig Ep house is scheduled to be completed in March. Lambda Chi and AOPi are also slated to get new houses built.

With this week's View from the Hill, I'm Amy Bingham.