Green River Catfish Festival underway in Morgantown

If you're looking for something fun for the family to do this 4th of July holiday weekend, the Green River Catfish Festival is underway in Morgantown.

The events kicked off Wednesday with a Special Friends Day at the festival.

The Green River Catfish Festival runs July 4-6 at the Charles Black City Park. Fireworks on July 4th begin around 9 pm (or at dark).

The festival costs 10 dollars. July 4th and 5th gates open at 4 p.m. and rides begin at 6 p.m. On July 6th gates open at 9 a.m. and rides begin at 6 p.m.

The events on July 4th include live music, an art showcase, an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for a paper ball fight, and fireworks.

The events July 5th include a dog show, a car show, a power wheels crash-up derby, and Twang and Round.

The events July 6th include beauty pageants, a tractor show, catfish wrastlin', a SOKY strongest man competition, a livestock show, and a cornhole tournament.