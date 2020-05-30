Green River District Health Department confirms 5 additional COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, May 30 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

1 in Daviess County

1 in Hancock County

1 in Henderson County

1 in Ohio County

1 in Union County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 675.

Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 675 confirmed cases in the district, 78 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 525 (78%).

As of May 29 the state of Kentucky was reporting 9,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 418 statewide deaths.

“As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”

The health department will offer free COVID-19 testing next week.

Curbside testing will be available at the clinic site in McLean County on June 2.

They will also provide testing from the mobile unit in Centertown, Kentucky in Ohio County at Western Elementary School on June 2.

Testing will be available at the Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on June 3.

Testing will be offered at Henderson Housing Authority on June 4th.

To schedule, an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.