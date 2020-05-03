Green River District Health Department confirms 6 additional COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, all in in Daviess County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 425.

Twenty-one people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 425 confirmed cases in the district, 49 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 197 (46%).

GRDHD is offering drive through COVID-19 testing Tuesday May 5 through Thursday May 7, 2020. All of the available testing times have been filled. You must be pre-registered to be tested. The testing site is

on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College. If you are pre-registered for testing, you will be contacted to complete the registration process.

“We are entering a new phase of dealing with COVID-19. In the coming weeks we will see loosening of some restrictions in Kentucky and surrounding states.“ said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. ”It is

even more important now that everyone is focused on the common sense things to protect themselves and their family.”

Additional demographic information includes:

Average age: 44

Age range: 7 months old – 93

Male – 54.8%

Female – 45.2%

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning

spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.