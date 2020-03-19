Green River District Health Department confirms first two COVID-19 cases in area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19. One case is a 63-year-old female that resides in Henderson County. The second case is a 51-year-old male that resides in Daviess County. Both patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus. Health officials from GRDHD are identifying and contacting all those who may have been exposed to the infected people. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. The two cases do not appear to be connected at this time. Both patients reported recent travel before the onset of symptoms.

“While these are the first cases that have been reported in the Green River District Health Department, we have been expecting and been preparing for this news” said Clay Horton the Public Health Director with GRDHD. “Our communities have already started to take a number of important steps to help stop the spread of this virus. However, everyone needs to continue with these efforts.”

The health department offered this guidance:

• Avoid crowds

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to

the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least

​60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home as much as possible.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents. The site can be accessed at

kycovid19.ky.gov