Green River District Health Department reports 11 additional COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with two in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County, and six in Ohio County.

GRDHD also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 595.

Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 595 confirmed cases in the district, 69 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 434 (73%). As of May 18, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 7,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 346 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties and the mobile unit in Fordsville in Ohio County on Tuesday, May 19. Testing will be available at the Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations Wednesday May 20.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website at healthdepartment.org/ and follow the "COVID-19 Test" prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds this week Tuesday – Thursday. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing