Green River District Health Department reports 23 additional COVID-19 cases; offering curbside testing next week

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, the Green River District Health Department reported 23 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

9 in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson, 10 in Ohio County, and 2 in Webster.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 506.

Twenty-four people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 506 confirmed cases in the district, 61 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 294 (58%).

As of May 8, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 6,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 298 statewide deaths.

GRDHD will offer Curbside Testing at our clinic sites next week. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

On May 12, testing will be available at our health centers in McLean and Ohio Counties.

On May 13, testing will be available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties.

Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

Testing is free of charge and open to Kentucky residents.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

“We are happy to have been given the opportunity to help expand testing resources in our community. This is just one more piece to fulfilling our testing needs. We are thankful for all the help and support we get from our partners in the health care sector who are also continuing to provide COVID-19 testing for our community as well” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. “The next several weeks as we continue on our phased reopening of business it is absolutely critical everyone is vigilant in protecting themselves and each other from the spread of COVID-19.”