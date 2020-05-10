Green River District Health Department reports nine additional COVID-19 cases; curbside testing starts next week

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The cases by county:

1 in Daviess County

1 in Henderson

7 in Ohio County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 515. 24 people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 515 confirmed cases in the district, 61 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 296 (57%).

As of May 9, Kentucky was reporting 6,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 304 statewide deaths.

GRDHD will offer Curbside Testing at their clinic sites next week. To schedule, an appointment visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org., and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

On May 12, testing will be available at GRDHD health centers in McLean and Ohio Counties.

On May 13, testing will be available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties.

Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. You must be pre-registered to be tested. Testing is free of charge and open to Kentucky

residents.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.