Green River Ferry closures this month at Mammoth Cave National Park, mussels being moved

Mammoth Cave National Park says the Green River Ferry will be closed to traffic on May 20, 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete a freshwater mussel relocation project.

On those days, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The park says the mussel relocation work is being done in anticipation of improvement construction projects starting on the ferry on June 17.

Mammoth Cave says the Green River in the park contains some of the most diverse freshwater mussels in North America and the world. Over 50 species are found within the park, ten of them being included on the federally endangered list.

The ferry will also be closed to all trailer traffic on Thursday, May 16, due to low water levels.