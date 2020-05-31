Green River Health Department confirms two additional cases of COVID-19

On Sunday May 31, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Daviess County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 677.

Seventeen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 677 confirmed cases in the district, 79 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 530 (78%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 9,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 431 statewide deaths.

“As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”