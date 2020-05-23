Green River Health District reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, May 23 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases:

3 in Daviess County

1 in Henderson County

2 in Ohio County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 620. Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 620 confirmed cases in the district, 72 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 474 (76%).

As of May 22, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at the clinic site in McLean County on Tuesday, May 26.

They will also provide testing from their mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on Wednesday, May 27.

They will also provide testing from their mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD, website, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also be providing testing next week at Henderson Community and Technical College from May 26 through May 28. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit