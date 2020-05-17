Green River Health District reports one additional case of COVID-19 in Daviess County

On Sunday May 17, 2020, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 1 additional confirmed COVID-19 case in Daviess County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 577. Nineteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 577 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 390 (67.5%).

As of May 16, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 7,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 334 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at the clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties on Tuesday, May 19.

They will also provide testing from the mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at the Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations on Wednesday, May 20.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org. and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds this week Tuesday – Thursday. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.