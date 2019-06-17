Greensburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Greensburg man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glasgow Sunday.

The Glasgow Police Department said they found drug paraphernalia, synthetic marijuana (spice), and Gabapentin in a car after they stopped it on East Main Street.

A passenger in the car, Erb Roution, said the pills belonged to him. He was charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.