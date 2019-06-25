Greenview Surgery Center first of its kind in Southern Kentucky

Greenview Regional Hospital hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new surgery center in Bowling Green on Tuesday.

The dream to have this sort of center has been one that's spanned for decades.

"What you see today was just a lot of hard work to get us here," said Jodi Hanna, administrator of Greenview Surgery Center.

The Greenview Surgery Center celebrated as the first ambulatory surgery center in Southern Kentucky.

It's a partnership between Greenview Regional Hospital, Graves Gilbert Clinic and several other local surgeons.

"We had the ability -- we had the patient numbers, had the surgeon expertise, as well as had the cooperation from organizations that can make this happen, and so then when it all comes together, it's a thing of beauty. We're very, very excited this is here," said Dr. Kirk Fee, an orthopedic surgeon for Graves Gilbert Clinic.

The center increases the coverage for people who need procedures that don't require an overnight stay.

"We do a lot of urology cases, we can do GYN cases -- it's mostly ambulatory, semi-healthy quick turnaround, but quality of care," explained Karen Wilson, risk manager for the center.

The $10 million project, with 14,000 square feet, is meant to provide an efficient and even a more relaxed atmosphere for specific surgeries.

"It's kind of more of that family environment where you've only got 3 ORs and not 10 or 20, and so your care is a little more specific, and so it's going to be a little bit easier to get in and out, and it's another access point," said Mike Sherrod, CEO of Greenview Regional Hospital.

With 16 pre-op bays, three operating rooms and an endoscopy treatment room, staff predict they'll care for 500 cases a month.

"We think that this will get busy, and we think that it'll be a huge service to the citizens here of Warren County," said Fee.

The center is located off of Lovers Lane at 484 Golden Autumn Way in Bowling Green.