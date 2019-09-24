Greenville man arrested for possession of drugs and stolen firearms

A Greenville man was arrested last Wednesday on several charges after authorities say they found several stolen firearms in his possession.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unconscious man at Kenamerican Resources on 181 North in Central City where they found 43-year-old James Hayes. Hayes told MCSO that he had gotten tired and had driven onto the mine property to rest.

MCSO says an investigation revealed that Hayes had multiple stolen firearms as well as multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Hayes was charged with Receiving Stolen Property (firearm), Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine, Possession of Radio that receives Police Messages, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess.