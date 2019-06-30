Greenwood Baptist Church celebrates 3rd annual Fire in the Sky

The event began with a service, music, and preaching from Greenwood's lead pastor. It was followed by a free BBQ dinner and drinks.

The 30-minute firework show is said to be one of the biggest in the city.

"This is the time to celebrate freedom. So, this is a totally free event just another way to communicate to our community that freedom is available, not only here in South Central Kentucky but freedom is available in Christ," said Curtis Adams, associate pastor.

As we approach Independence Day several surrounding cities do have firework ordinances about dates and times fireworks are permitted.

You can call your local police department or fire departments for information about your specific location.