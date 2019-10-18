Greenwood High School breaks ground on new auxiliary gymnasium

It was ground breaking day for the new Greenwood High School auxiliary gymnasium.

Serving over 1,300 students, the new gym will provide a place to host a myriad of activities.

Greenwood High School principal Adam Hatcher says giving the students the resources they need is the key to their success.

"This vision has been in place for a few years now. The population has grown to over 1,300 so this is going to be a great addition for the students not to have to wait so long after school to use the facilities," said Hatcher.

Superintendent of Warren County Schools, Rob Clayton, believes the progress the school system has made in the past seven years is unmatched by any district in Kentucky.

The new gymnasium is scheduled to open in August 2020.

