Greenwood High School's Anna Haddock Named Gatorade Kentucky Girls Soccer Player Of The Year

In its 34th year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company Thursday announced Anna Haddock of Green High School as its 2018-2019 Gatorade Kentucky Girls Soccer Player Of The Year.

Haddock is the first Gatorade Kentucky Girls Soccer Player Of The Year to be chosen from Greenwood High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Haddock as Kentucky's best high school girls soccer player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the year award to be announced later in June, Haddock joins an elite alumni association of past state soccer award winners.

The 5-foot-5 junior midfielder scored 42 goals and passed for 19 assists this past season, leading the Lady Gators to a 17-3-3 season record and a state tournament quarterfinals berth. A United Soccer Coaches All-American selection, Haddock was also named the Kentucky Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year.

The president of Greenwood High School'S junior class, Haddock has served as a student representative on the KHSAA Gender Equity Committee. Haddock has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and had verbally committed to play soccer collegiately at Auburn University.