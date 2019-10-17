Greenwood Lady Gators take 4th Region Title, defeating Bowling Green 2-0

The Greenwood Lady Gators took home another 4th Region Championship Title after defeating a tough Bowling Green Purples team 2-0 at Warren Central High School Thursday night.

The Lady Gators are a fast paced team, but struggled to settle into the game, especially in the first half with some great saves by Bowling Green's goalie Caroline Miller.

A goal late in the first half changed the momentum for the Lady Gators. In the middle of the second half Annabel Justice takes a corner kick to Anna Haddock who jumps and scores a header to give the Gators a cushion on their lead and the title of 4th Region Champs for the second time in a row defeating the Bowling Green Purples.

Selected on the All-Region Team for the Purples: Seniors Emma Kate Widener, Riley Thompson, and Reagan Fields.

For the Greenwood Gators: Seniors Ellie Belcher, Rebekah Dickinson, and Anne Logan Perkins.

Anna Haddock was selected MVP for the 4th Region Tournament. Haddock gas verbally committed to play at Auburn University.

She says the seniors on this years team have made it so special.

"I think we have a really fantastic senior class. All ten of us really contribute to make everyone feel welcome and that was a goal for us at the beginning of the year, to make a bond that can't be broken so that in moments like these we can push each other and be there for each other. So, I think that has played a really important role in our success and I have to credit all the girls on that," Haddock said. "I think I have a lot of ability to kind of set a tempo for a game and I would love to find success early and then just work as hard as I can and be the best player I can be and hopefully lead my team all the way."

Senior Autumn Wiles said it took her and her team a little longer to settle into the game than normal, but they came together to pull out a win.

"I think we finally settled down, got our mindset right, we were like, 'We can do this, we just have to play our game, play with each other and trust everybody," And we finally did that and then we finally found the back of the net right before the second half and that really got our momentum going," Wiles said.

"I'd like to possess a little bit more through the middle of the field, that's kind of how we've been successful, is through our possession so I want to see that be a little bit better and then movement up top from our forwards," Gators Head Coach, Zac Lechler.

The Gators will face against the winner of the Region 1 Championship game between Marshall County and McCraken County.