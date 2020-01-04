Greenwood Park Church Of Christ Safety Awareness after Texas Church Shooting

Greenwood Park Church Of Christ has been practicing church safety for many years.

Long time Member Phil Kimbel spoke with 13 news about their practices they have in place for the safety of their members, especially after the recent deadly church shooting in Texas.

The man behind the deadly church shooting in Texas on Sunday had visited the congregation several times before, according to the church's senior minister, who noted the man received food but would get angry when he wasn't given cash.

"We have had a security team here at Greenwood Park for about 10 years now, and it has grown and evolved over those years dealing with tragic events" Kimbel said.

Kimbel added its important for members and visitors to feel safe when coming to church on Sunday mornings.

Church Of Christ offers a 10:00 .m. and 5:00 p.m. services.