Greenwood Park Church of Christ talks online worship service

Several churches decided to suspend in-person worship in an effort to promote social distancing. e

Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged churches to suspend in person worship services and instead Livestream it.

One of the churches that decided to take their worship service online, is Greenwood Park Church of Christ.

The teaching minister spoke on preaching to an empty room but also on the good that comes out of situations like this.

"We felt like it was best that we decide to cancel our worship, so we went to the live stream which really the only person that made it interesting for was me. Being able to just preach to an empty room and a camera." -- Kenneth Grizzell, Teaching minister, Greenwood Park Church of Christ

Grizzell adds, "a lot of the things that religion, people and politics an everything people make a big deal about, all of a sudden those things don't matter, cause what matters is that God is omnipresent and he's gonna be with us no matter where we are."

Grizzell does add they had a technical difficulty because so many people tuned in, but they were able to get through it.