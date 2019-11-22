Greenwood catcher Lance Upright signs with WKU baseball

A local baseball prospects decides to stay home and sign with WKU baseball. Catcher Lance Upright of Greenwood high school could not pass up the opportunity to continue to play baseball in his hometown. So today he made it officially and he will continue his baseball career as a Hilltopper.

The Greenwood Gator standout had quite the impressive junior season. Upright batted .311 hitting five doubles, twenty RBI's, and thirteen runs. Lance was also a perfect 10/10 when stealing bases.

Upright is excited to take on the hill.

