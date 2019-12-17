Greenwood get a big time district win over Bowling Green

Greenwood gets a bigtime 14th district win at home over the Bowling Green Purples. Noah Stansbury lead the Gators with a game high 24 points. Sophmore Cade Stinnett add 14 points. The Pueples where lead by isiah Mason who had 15 point.

The Gators improve to 3-3 on the season with their next contest on the road to take on the South Warren Spartans Friday, December 20th.

The Purples fall to 3-3 on the year and their next game puts them against Christian County at the South Warren Shoutout Saturday, December 21st.