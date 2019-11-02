Greenwood girls soccer team wins their first state championship

The Greenwood Lady Gators win their first girls' soccer state championship in school history after defeating the Highlands Bluebirds.

This match was the definition of a defensive battle. As both teams would remain scoreless throughout most of the game.

Just under 10 minutes left in the match Anna Haddock has her shot attempted blocked, but teammate Alyson Kaelin would get her foot on the loose ball and tap it in for the score.

The Lady Gators would hang on to win 1-0.

Ellie Belcher and Liz Demarz were named to the all-tournament team. Auburn commit Anna haddock was named state tournament M-V-P. The four-year starter finishes her career with 238 goals.