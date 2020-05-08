Greenwood's Marc Grant talks about transferring to Greenwood, his relationship with Coach McCoy, and expectations for the 2020-21 season

Under first-year head coach Will McCoy the Greenwood Gators finished the 2019-20 season with a 17-14 record. This includes going 13-10 over regional opponents including a win over Bowling Green and multiple wins over Glasgow and South Warren.

Rising Senior guard Marc Grant says that won't be enough for the Gators this upcoming senior. Grant came to Greenwood after his father landed an assistant coach job with the Hilltoppers basketball team.

Although last season was an adjustment period, Marc believes he fits in well with his teammates.

He spoke with 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy about his junior year, his relationship with coach McCoy, and expectations for the Gators in 2020.