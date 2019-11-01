Gregory Bush: New competency hearing ordered for accused Kroger killer

A new competency evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of killing two people at a local Kroger store.

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush’s time in jail that makes experts believe their prior ruling that he is mentally competent is incorrect.

Bush, who is white, is accused of walking into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown last year and shooting and killing a black man, then shooting and killing a black woman on the way out to the parking lot.

The somber anniversary of the tragedy just passed last week.

Bush faces hate crime charges that could bring the death penalty.

He has already pleaded not guilty in both state and federal court.